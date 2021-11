Marcus Rashford has broken his silence on Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, saying he is “embarrassed” by the result.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with United slipping to seventh after a fourth straight Premier League match without a win.Rashford tweeted: “I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. “Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have...

