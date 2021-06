Dream cars are a thing of beauty, and some drivers begin to long for their dream car before they’re even old enough to hit the open road. While often this remains nothing more than the wishful thinking of an aspiring driver, there is nothing holding you back from getting behind the wheel of a dream car like the 2021 Ford Mustang. Every driver will have a different idea of what their dream vehicle would be – some drivers may prefer trucks, and some may prefer the versatility of an SUV – but it’s not entirely uncommon for a dream car to be pure muscle.