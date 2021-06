Week two of the grass-court season (yes, there was actually a tournament in Stuttgart taking place alongside the French Open) will get underway in Halle and at Queen’s Club on Monday. Although the Queen’s Club field may not be as strong as it sometimes is, a lot of that has to do with the fact that there is a ton of star power in Halle. The latter event features Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, and Roger Federer. Tsitsipas will be making a quick turnaround after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros on Sunday.