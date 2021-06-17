Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for SE Wisconsin until 4 a.m.

**SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH**

Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 6/17/2021 10:04 PM to 6/18/2021 4:00 AM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Washington County, WI, Ozaukee County, WI, Milwaukee County, WI, Sheboygan County, WI, Fond du Lac County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Dodge County, WI, Waukesha County, WI, Jefferson County, WI.

---

It has been a crazy weather day with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and then the southerly wind developed and warmed us into the 80s and a few 90s this afternoon. The humidity has increased a bit as well and we have a very good chance for storms later this evening and overnight. Some of those storms could become severe with wind gusts over 60 mph and frequent lightning, but downpours will hopefully drop at least a half-inch of much-needed rain. Some areas could see more than 1". The rain moves out quickly before 8 am and then it becomes sunny, hot and humid with a high of 90.

A cold front will drop the humidity and temps for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s near the lake to mid-80s inland. It will be a great day! Sunday starts out nice, but clouds quickly move in and rain and t'storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible once again. Sunday's highs are in the 80s and it will be humid. Behind that front we enjoy sunshine, dry air and temps in the 70s most of next week.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with t'storms likely. Some storms could be severe

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY : Morning t'showers, then clearing, windy and warm

High: 90

Wind: W 15-25 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable

High: 77 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy with afternoon t'showers likely

High: 80 Lakefront...86 Inland

Wind: SE/SW 10-20 mph

MONDAY : Morning showers, then partly cloudy and windy

High: 76

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny and comfortable

High: 72

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

