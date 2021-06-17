Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Fire suppression efforts continue at Illinois chemical plant

walls102.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Fire suppression efforts continue at a chemical fire near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as public health officials lifted an outdoor mask mandate for those within a 3-mile radius of the Chemtool plant. Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said Wednesday the carbon monoxide and the hydrogen sulfide in the air remain below federal standards. However, the evacuation order for those within 1 mile of the fire remains in effect. That’s because the potential danger from the debris, dust and ash that has fallen on the ground from the fire is still unknown. The explosions and resulting fires Monday prompted officials to evacuate an estimated 1,000 residents.

www.walls102.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Rockton, IL
Government
City
Rockton, IL
Rockton, IL
Health
City
Winnebago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Chemical Plant#Fire Suppression#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.