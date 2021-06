Guwahati: Scotland is all set to make the perfect start to their Group D campaign when they have a clash against the Czech Republic on Monday. England and Croatia are the favourites in this group to claim the top two positions, but the third spot could yet be enough to advance to the round of 16. Monday’s clash will mark Scotland’s first match at a major international tournament since the 1998 World Cup. They are competing in the finals of the European Championship for the first time since Euro 1996 when they also famously took on England in the group stage.