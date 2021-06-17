Cancel
Knox, IN

Ozone Alert for Many Area Counties for Today, Tonight

waovam.com
 8 days ago

Knox, Daviess, Pike, and Greene counties are under an ozone alert today from now to 11:59 tonight. The alert is from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. During today’s alert, you are reminded to drive less if possible, keep from fueling up until after 7 pm, conserve energy around the house, and to let your engine idle as little as possible. Excessive ozone is created when hot weather and sunlight mixes with gasoline, car exhaust, and factory emissions.

www.waovam.com
