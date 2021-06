On May 30, Senate Bill 1861 went the the desk of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. The primary goal of the bill is to increase the amount of life skills training, cognitive behavioral programming and education to inmates at the DuQuoin Impact Incarceration Program. According to State Senator Terri Bryant, the sponsor of the bill, the facility remains underutilized, and says "This legislation is about utilizing these facilities and expanding the program to help participants develop skills needed to become productive members of society."