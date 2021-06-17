Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Complexland 2.0’s gamefied virtual shopping festival increased sponsorship revenue by 60%

By Kayleigh Barber
Digiday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the coronavirus pandemic, Complex Networks had to figure out how to shift its 4-year-old marquee event, ComplexCon, into a virtual festival. The transition could not be limited to a switch to Zoom panels, however. The company had to find a format that would not only convene its audience of streetwear and music fanatics into one highly monetizable location, but also try and replicate the mix of commerce, sponsorship and consumer revenue that the event was previously able to make its two day schedule.

digiday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Fleming
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#Shopping#Complexland 2 0#Complexcon#Zoom#Fx#Vistaprint#Honda#Complexland 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Internetmartechseries.com

Logiq Launches New Audio Digital Marketing Channel for Agencies and Brands

Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has launched a new audio digital marketing channel on its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform. Now in addition to web, mobile and Connected TV, digital marketing agencies and brands can now use LDM to add...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

HotelPlanner Announces Exclusive Partnership with NewAge, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform, today announced a service provider partnership with NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), one of the fastest-growing social selling and distribution companies worldwide, to be the exclusive hotel reservations provider for all NewAge Brand Partners and corporate staff.
Carrollton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Festival at the Switchyard Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Still Available

The City of Carrollton is still accepting sponsorship opportunities to participate in the 11th annual Festival at the Switchyard. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street). Sponsoring the Festival allows local businesses the opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex. Sponsors receive high visibility and positive brand reinforcement delivered with impact and frequency in online and offline media, social media, advertising, and other forms of publicity. With more than 30,000 people in attendance in 2019, the completely free Festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. Sponsorship packages range from $1,500 to $25,000, and custom packages are available by request. For more information and to view the Festival sponsorship brochure, visit the Sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.
Celebritiessoundfly.com

How to Contact Brands for Sponsorships and Collaborations

+ Welcome to Soundfly! We help curious musicians meet their goals with creative online courses. Whatever you want to learn, whenever you need to learn it. Subscribe now to start learning on the ’Fly. Reaching out to brands to ask for anything can be intimidating. Especially in an age of...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Branded Virtual Shopping Events

Bayview Village, "Canada’s most prestigious shopping center and a leader in offering innovative retail experiences," recently announced the launch of its first-ever live virtual shopping event, dubbed Covet & Click. Covet & Click will take place on Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. EST, and will be hosted by Laura deCarufel, Editor-in-Chief of The Kit. The one-hour shopping event will include a curated selection of must-have items from Canadian fashion designers Judith & Charles, Brian Bailey, Vivian Shyu and, Ron White.
TechnologyComplex

How to Experience ComplexLand 2.0

Did you miss out on ComplexLand last year (or are you excited to return to the virtual world)? Good news: ComplexLand is back in a new, 2.0 version with more drops, activations, and features to take your virtual experience to the next level. Running from 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday,...
Hilo, HIHawaii Magazine

How to Watch the Virtual 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

The Merrie Monarch Festival is back this year—and competition starts today in Hilo. There is one change: It will be broadcasted on television—meaning no spectators—due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The performances and announcement of winners will be broadcast on July 1 to 3. In 2020 festival president Luana Kawelu made...
Festivalislandfreepress.org

Sponsorships Available for 2021 Seafood Festival

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2021 Outer Banks Seafood Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head. The mission of the festival is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring and celebrating the region’s coastal...
Gamblingworldcasinodirectory.com

Entain to premiere immersive ‘sports club’ entertainment experience

British land-based and online sportsbook operator Entain has announced that it will be piloting a new virtual reality experience later in the year that has been designed to allow fans of multiple sports ‘to play games individually and with friends.’. The Isle of Man-based firm used an official press release...
Businesschatsports.com

Fnatic unveils global partnership with Kaspersky

London-based esports organisation Fnatic has entered into a partnership with Russian multinational cyber-security company Kaspersky. The deal will see both parties collaborate on a range of digital content campaigns. Moreover, Kaspersky’s logo will be added to the jerseys of Fnatic Rising, the organisation’s League of Legends academy team. Kaspersky becomes...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant

WMGT-TV — JOB POSTING. Education: College Degree and/or equivalent in Marketing, Business, Advertising or related field. Experience: Knowledge of and prior experience with television and digital is a plus. WMGT Television and ChartLocal Digital is seeking the outstanding candidate who will propel us & yourself to the next level. You...
Economyfortunateinvestor.com

How To Increase Your Company’s Productivity

The organization’s success relies on the efficiency of its workforce and its overall productivity. Irrespective of the company’s vision and mission, being productive should be the driving force. Every organization should strive to put everything right to ensure that its staff has everything at their disposal to deliver exemplary performance.
Economysmarthustle.com

Customer Service: Why 76% of Your Customers Will Leave You

[content field=”callout1″ format=”true” class=”calloutwide”] How many times have you called a customer service line (for any reason) and had a flawless experience? Okay, now how many times have you called a customer service line and had a terrible experience? Odds are you’ve had more bad experiences with customer service interactions than you have good. So why is that?
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Esports Awards announces 2021 industry finalists

The Esports Awards has announced the 2021 finalists for its industry categories. The 2021 Esports Awards, which is set to commence on November 20th at the Esports Stadium Arlington, revealed the nominations during its third ‘Spotlight Show’ yesterday. Esports Insider has once again been nominated for the award of Esports...
Apparelswitchingfashion.com

Holapick Launched 24/7 Customer Service for Women’s Dresses Online Shoppers

(Switching Fashion Editorial):- Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. Jun 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Holapick, an ecommerce store that offers trendy womens dresses online, recently launched their round-the-clock customer service for their valued customers. According to the owners, Holapick can now ensure that none of their customers go back with a heavy heart after shopping as their customer care representatives are always ready and willing to assist their customers during the shopping sessions.
Businessstateofpress.com

Envy Gaming invests in streamer tool provider Botisimo

Esports and gaming brand Envy Gaming has announced a strategic partnership and investment in Botisimo, a company that provides tools for streamers on multiple platforms. According to the release, Botisimo offers ‘chatbot, live stream marketing, analytics, and audience activation tools that integrate with users across multiple streaming platforms’. This includes Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Discord, and Trovo.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Pixel Bar collaborates with Cooldown to host esports tournament

Leeds-based esports and video game bar Pixel Bar has announced a partnership with esports viewing party platform Cooldown. As a result, Pixel Bar will host a community League of Legends tournament on September 26th. According to the release, the competition will have a minimum £1,000 prize pool with plans to...