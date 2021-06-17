How Complexland 2.0’s gamefied virtual shopping festival increased sponsorship revenue by 60%
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Complex Networks had to figure out how to shift its 4-year-old marquee event, ComplexCon, into a virtual festival. The transition could not be limited to a switch to Zoom panels, however. The company had to find a format that would not only convene its audience of streetwear and music fanatics into one highly monetizable location, but also try and replicate the mix of commerce, sponsorship and consumer revenue that the event was previously able to make its two day schedule.digiday.com