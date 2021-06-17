Coheed and Cambria and The Used announce their co-headlining 2021 tour

Coheed and Cambria and The Used have announced their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour. The 18-city U.S. trek will begin on Friday, August 27 in Irvine, California and make stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Cleveland, New Jersey, Worcester, and more before wrapping up at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on September 24. The tour will feature special guests Meet Me @ The Altar and Carolesdaughter on select dates.