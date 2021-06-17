Cardano Price Analysis: Cardano (ADA) attempting to recover from yesterday’s rejection at $1.6

The Cardano market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday, but you can see that the 50-day EMA at the $1.50 level has offered significant resistance. This is an area that has previously been important more than once, as it had been significant support over the last couple of months, as well as resistance previously. By breaking through the $1.50 level, Cardano has shown a real proclivity to continue falling, especially now that we are finally closing underneath the $1.40 level, an area that had been somewhat important in the last 30 days.