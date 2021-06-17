Cancel
Cardano Price Analysis: Cardano (ADA) attempting to recover from yesterday’s rejection at $1.6

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano (ADA) is attempting to recover from yesterday’s bearish close. 20-day EMA slopped from $1.71 to $1.58 suggesting increasing seller concentration. Cardano (ADA) is attempting to recover from yesterday’s bearish close that saw it crush below the $1.56. The coin has been hovering between $1.33 and $1.94 since the beginning of the week. Yesterday, the bulls got rejected slightly above the 20-day exponential moving average at $1.560 after staging a massive recovery from a daily low of $1.470. ADA’s relative strength index is lying towards the overbought region after testing the neutral zone, this suggests incoming buyers.

www.cryptopolitan.com
