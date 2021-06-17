Vehicle dealerships low on inventory

RALEIGH, Wake County — Car dealerships in the NC Triangle are having trouble keeping full lots. "We have a product that's in high demand, we just have limited supply," said Dave Burrell, General Manager of Crossroads Ford in Wake Forest. "But we hear it's going to get better in the coming months. That could be months, that could be a year. So I always tell people now more so than ever if you see something you like, get it because it might not be here the next day."