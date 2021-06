HabsWorld.net -- Game two of the Semi-Finals was on Wednesday night as the Habs attempted to claw their way back into the series after a disappointing effort in Game 1. The coaching staff had a colossal task on their hands as Vegas appeared to have an effective plan in place to counter what had made the Habs successful in earlier rounds, gaining momentum from their physicality. They also had the defensive structure of the Habs figured out quite effectively with the back door passes.