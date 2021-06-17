Trinity Rescue Kit review

Vaporesso Luxe 80 is the new Pod Mod Kit of the Vaporesso Luxe series, the ergonomic body has a compact design, and the size is more refined than the previous. LUXE 80 Kit is powered by a longer long-lasting built-in 2500mAh battery,support Type-C 2A fast charging which means only takes 75 minutes to fully charge the battery. Comes with a 0.96 Inch TFT Screen, which shows you a clear data display, and comes with an intelligent recognition function, which is very user-friendly.Vaporesso LUXE 80 features AXON chip with 0.001s fire ignition and intelligent recognition function. Luxe 80 adopts SSS leak-resistant technology and red ring-added layer of protection for perfect leak-proof. Vaporesso LUXE 80 cartridge has 5ml capacity with airflow adjustment of magnets for the ideal flavor.