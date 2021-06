A Minnesota judge will sentence Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd — a punishment that is being closely watched, with prosecutors requesting a 30-year sentence. In April, a jury found the former Minneapolis police officer, who is white, guilty of murdering Floyd, who was Black, last year. The killing triggered massive protests against racial injustice and also prompted reviews of the police use of force — including how much the law should protect officers when someone dies in their custody.