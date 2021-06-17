Side Car Recipe

A classic rum cocktail named after the small mining village in Cuba where it originated, the Daiquiri is a quintessential frozen drink. It is widely believed to have been created by Jennings Cox — an American engineer working in Cuba — at the end of the 19th century. We have the Navy, and medical officer Lucius Johnson, to thank for bringing the recipe back to the States aboard the USS Minnesota. After Johnson shared the details with the Army & Navy Club and Baltimore University Club, it soon spread to the Astor Hotel, one of the most prestigious bars in New York City in the 1910s. The rest is history.