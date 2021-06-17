Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Side Car Recipe

recipes.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 10-minute side car recipe serves a classic boozy cocktail that fuses brandy, cointreau, and lemon juice for a tangy and refreshing drink. In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring just until the sugar dissolves. Let cool. Fill...

recipes.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Glass#Cocktail Shaker#Lemon Juice#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Tinned tomatoes recipes

Have a tin of chopped tomatoes handy and looking for inspiration? Check out our ideas for how to use this store cupboard essential (here is our best tinned tomatoes taste test) in batch cooking, midweek meals and restaurant-w0rthy dinners. We also have ideas for using tins of chickpeas here, plus plenty more pasta bakes to try here.
RecipesTelegraph

Crab rarebit recipe

4 slices of your favourite bread (I’d opt for sourdough) Preheat the grill to high. Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan over a low heat. Add the flour and cook for two minutes, stirring all the time. Add the milk, stirring to blend it smoothly. Cook for three to four minutes to thicken the sauce.
Recipesrecipes.net

Christmas Crack Candy Recipe

Enjoy the holidays more with this crack candy recipe. It’s a sweet and salty treat that has lots of crunch and is filled with caramel and chocolate. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a 10×15-inch pan with aluminum foil and lightly grease. Place the saltine crackers on the...
RecipesTelegraph

Fish-finger tacos recipe

My fish-finger tacos are inspired by Mexico’s famous Baja fish tacos and served with chipotle mayo, slaw and mango salsa. With a food processor at your disposal, the work is done for you. Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 10 mins. SERVES. Four. INGREDIENTS. 2 tbsp olive oil. 12-16...
Recipesrecipes.net

Spiced Carrot Muffins Recipe

These carrot muffins are perfectly spiced goodies that are great for breakfast and even as a dessert. You can even make them ahead!. Line twelve cups of a standard muffin tin with paper liners; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, pumpkin-pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Smores Cookie Recipe

This easy Smores Cookie Recipe combines the classic flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers into one delicious cookie. To take it to the next level, peanut butter joins the party to create a cookie that your friends and family will rave about!. Reasons To Make These Cookies. The combination...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Classic Meatloaf Recipe With A Twist

Meatloaf is an American comfort food classic, but in this recipe, Carlos Leo, the recipe developer behind Spoonabilities, makes things a bit more interesting. His classic meatloaf recipe with a twist features all of the usual meatloaf ingredients — ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and, of course, ground beef — with an added Italian twist: pesto!
Recipesrecipes.net

Zucchini-and-Fennel Soup Recipe

There is a beautiful and delicate mellowness in this zucchini and fennel soup that you will surely like. Creme fraiche balances the flavors out. In a medium saucepan, cover the sliced fennel with water. Add the lemon juice and a large pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover...
Food & DrinksDenver Post

Watermelon margarita recipe

My dreamiest summer dish is a perfect watermelon, but just as good? A watermelon margarita. All the homemade ice cream, served in a cone with chocolate sprinkles! (Dishes are for winter.) Oh, and spiedies! A staple of barbecues and picnics for me, growing up outside Binghamton, New York, and an...
Recipesrecipes.net

Flatout Wraps Recipe

These flatout wraps are the perfect dish to prepare if you’re after a light and healthy lunch. You can even customize your fillings if you like!. Spread the mayo over top, then add the lettuce, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, and cheese. Roll it up and enjoy. Turkey Bacon Wrap:. Spread the...
Food & DrinksLifehacker

You Should Freeze Your Juiced Lemon Peels

Lemons are one of the few—or maybe one of two—fruits with peels as valuable as their juicy flesh. Lemon zest is one of the quickest ways you can add the essence of sunshine to your dish, but sometimes you don’t need juice and zest at the same time, and these out-of-sync moments can leave you with a whole bunch of lemon rinds you’re not ready to use up just yet. Luckily, they freeze just fine.
Recipestheslowroasteditalian.com

Creamsicle Jello Shots Recipe

Creamsicle Jello shots combine childhood nostalgia with adult-level fun! Enjoy the delicious pairing of oranges and cream in one boozy bite. Most recipes use orange-flavored gelatin and vodka, but I found that a combination of melted sherbert and RumChata perfectly captures the flavor of the popular ice cream bar. For...
Petspetguide.com

Frozen Cucumber and Watermelon Recipe

Do you reach for a slice of cucumber when it’s hot and you’re feeling peckish? We thought so, which is why we decided to make some healthy frozen cucumber treats that are perfect for dogs. Cucumbers are 96 percent water, making them ideal hydrating treats for dogs. This low-calorie veggie is packed with vitamin K, which keeps your dog’s bones strong. Plus, cucumbers have phytochemicals and phytonutrients that help fight bad breath. Paired with sweet watermelon, this is the perfect summer treat!
Recipesrecipes.net

Plum Puff Dumplings Recipe

These plum puff dumplings are like fruit danishes. The plums have sugar and cardamom and the pastry is light and flaky. This is a truly elegant dessert. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the puff pastry ⅛-inch thick.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe

A classic rum cocktail named after the small mining village in Cuba where it originated, the Daiquiri is a quintessential frozen drink. It is widely believed to have been created by Jennings Cox — an American engineer working in Cuba — at the end of the 19th century. We have the Navy, and medical officer Lucius Johnson, to thank for bringing the recipe back to the States aboard the USS Minnesota. After Johnson shared the details with the Army & Navy Club and Baltimore University Club, it soon spread to the Astor Hotel, one of the most prestigious bars in New York City in the 1910s. The rest is history.
RecipesTelegraph

Sabich aubergine sandwich recipe

This recipe enables you to get ahead. Grill the aubergines when you have a barbecue going, then cover and put the grilled aubergines aside to eat the next day in this delicious, flavoursome sandwich, traditionally eaten for breakfast in the Middle East. You will be pleased with your foresight come...
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Typhoon Shelter Lobster Recipe

4 ounces|113 grams ground fatty pork (ground pork belly is ideal, substitute 1 tablespoon duck fat and 4 ounces regular ground pork if you can’t get hold of ground fatty pork) ¼ cup|40 grams minced garlic. 1 tablespoon minced ginger. 1 tablespoon soy sauce. 1 tablespoon fish sauce. 3 tablespoons...
RecipesPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Recipe: Berries Romanoff

Sue Moores, Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist, shared this recipe for Berries Romanoff with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Berries Romanoff Ingredients ¾ cup Kowalski’s Signature Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice ½ cup sugar ⅓ cup triple sec 1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed, hulled and quartered ¼ lb. fresh raspberries, blackberries or blueberries (or combination) 1 tbsp. orange zest 1 tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste Directions In a large mixing bowl, whisk together juice, sugar and triple sec; stir in berries. Allow to stand 30 min.; drain, reserving juices. Chill fruit in the refrigerator. In a small saucepan, add zest, vanilla and reserved juices; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 8-10 min. until reduced by ½ (approx. ¾ cup). Cool syrup to room temperature; toss syrup with chilled fruit.
Food & Drinkstasteofmine.com

Indian Sweet Jalebi Recipe

Yield – 4 Difficulty Level – Easy. 2 tablespoons semolina (but if you can’t find that you can also use rice flour as a substitute) Take flour in a bowl and add semolina, baking soda, yogurt and half of the water. Mix well until all the ingredients are fully incorporated and the mixture is fine and without lumps.