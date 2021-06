Netflix has dropped the Season 2 trailer of smash-hit Too Hot to Handle. The highly-anticipated sequel is returning to the streamer after a successful debut season in 2019. The new trailer gives a sneak peek at the action of Season 2 of the "no-dating dating show," where 10 new singles will come together at a Turks and Caicos resort and fight temptation. As with Season 1, the purpose of the experience is to have the contestants form romantic connections outside of the physical. One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is that it appears as if the singles were not aware they were participating in Too Hot to Handle. It looks like they have been tricked into thinking they were filming for a different show, but they seem to catch on shortly after arriving and getting a word from Lana — the Too Hot to Handle AI — who monitors everything at the villa.