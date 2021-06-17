Sports Roundup: June 18, 2021
Bromfield’s girls lacrosse and tennis teams advanced this week to the finals of this year’s Central Mass. Athletic Directors (CMADA) playoffs. The boys track and field athletes won last weekend’s Central Mass. District E Class C championship, while the girls placed third. With Central Mass. competition coming to a close Wednesday, June 16, all eyes are on the upcoming Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) sectional and state tournaments, scheduled to begin later this week—brackets yet to be announced.harvardpress.com