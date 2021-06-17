Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester County, MA

Sports Roundup: June 18, 2021

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 9 days ago

Bromfield’s girls lacrosse and tennis teams advanced this week to the finals of this year’s Central Mass. Athletic Directors (CMADA) playoffs. The boys track and field athletes won last weekend’s Central Mass. District E Class C championship, while the girls placed third. With Central Mass. competition coming to a close Wednesday, June 16, all eyes are on the upcoming Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) sectional and state tournaments, scheduled to begin later this week—brackets yet to be announced.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Lunenburg, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sports Roundup#Press#Boys Baseball#Cmada Central Division 3#Ayer#Girls Lacrosse#Cmada Division#Na End#Littleton High School#Lunenburg High School#Leominster High School#Sutton High School#Hopedale High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Softball
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado cop killer’s chilling words revealed: ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers’

Authorities in Colorado on Friday released chilling excerpts from the twisted writings of the killer of Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was slain Monday. The remarks were contained in a four-page letter seething with hatred for police officers. The existence of the letter had confirmed by a source to FOX 31 of Denver earlier in the week but Friday was the first time the station saw the letter.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers, advocates demand details on Afghan evacuation plan

President Biden ’s plan to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts in the country has left lawmakers and advocates with a number of unanswered questions as time dwindles amid the U.S. withdrawal. The White House confirmed Thursday it would evacuate former interpreters, drivers and others...