NBA

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Injury After Defeating Jazz

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 9 days ago
Kawhi Leonard will no longer be available to play during the Clippers' series against the Utah Jazz, and the news sent the NBA world into shock. Not just the NBA world though, but also his teammates.

"It was a blow," Paul George said. "It was a tough blow. But at the end of the day, we don't want nothing but the best for Kawhi. It's a positive if he can get some rest. Hopefully, we can hold it down...Our season is alive because of his shouldering of all the work he's done. We've got to hold it together and continue to keep this boat afloat until he returns."

Leonard was expected to play in Game 5 and traveled with the team to Utah. He told teammates that he was okay, but then the news suddenly came last night with around 24 hours left before Game 5. No one was expecting it, but the Clippers figured out a way to persevere in Game 5 in Utah without him.

Ty Lue said post-game that Paul George approached him at shootaround and said "T, I got us." That's exactly what George did, putting up: 37 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, on 55% shooting. It was an absolutely heroic performance by George when his team needed it most, and his teammates appreciated every bit of it.

"He was incredible," Reggie Jackson said. "Paul is special. He was All-NBA this year for a reason."

Jackson was special in his own right during Game 5, leading all Clippers with 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers figured out a way to win Game 5 on the road against the best team in the NBA, without Kawhi Leonard. They're one win away from getting to their first Conference Finals in franchise history. Game 6 may not be an elimination game for the Clippers, but it is a must-win.

NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George's Reaction to Defeating Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

The Clippers finally escaped the Dallas Mavericks after Game 7, and it was a huge learning experience for the team. Paul George believes the series made the Clippers more prepared for the playoffs than they previously were. "Great team win," George said. "We showed great resilience. They pushed us. They...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 1 Loss to the Utah Jazz

On a night when the LA Clippers needed to go the distance with the Utah Jazz, they ran out of gas just short of the finish line. LA was in control for most of the game and had a strong opening half, but the fatigue from closing out hard-fought seven-game series with the Dallas Mavericks seemed to catch up to them late as they struggled to overcome a weak third quarter in their 109-112 loss in Game 1.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Joe Ingles Says Beef with Paul George is 'a Bit Old in My Mind'

It seems Joe Ingles is ready to put the past behind him. During the Jazz’s media availability on Thursday prior to Game 2 of their Conference Semifinal series with the LA Clippers, the Utah forward said he doesn’t think much of his supposed rivalry with Clippers star Paul George. "The...
NBAnetworthynewz.com

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday’s Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBABleacher Report

Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers Star Linked to Possible Blazers, CJ McCollum Deal

If the Portland Trail Blazers move on from CJ McCollum after another disappointing first-round exit, a swap for Paul George could be in the cards. "A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations," Jabari Young of CNBC reported. "Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package."
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George on his Confidence after Game 3 Performance: 'I Just Shoot'

Paul George had his best game of the postseason in the LA Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, dropping 31 points and going 6-10 from beyond the arc. The performance marked George’s first 30+ point game of the 2021 playoffs. He’s struggled to shoot the ball against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Jazz, hitting just 31.7% from three prior to Saturday’s win.
NBAWhittier Daily News

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George earn All-NBA recognition

So far this season, it’s been All Good for the Clippers’ superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They both got All-Star nods and, on Tuesday, they both were among the 15 NBA players to earn recognition as members of the All-NBA first, second or third teams. No other team had two players honored.
NBAwopular.com

Stephen A. Reacts To Kawhi And Paul George Scoring 31 Points In Game 4 & Picks The Jazz To Win In 7 - Espn

Stephen A. reacts to Kawhi and Paul George scoring 31 points in Game 4 & picks the Jazz to win in 7 ESPNKawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI “New Money” Launches July 1st Sneaker NewsPaul George CROSSES Joe Ingles & Drains a Stepback Three House of HighlightsA 'true, true PG' - How Paul George is learning to create for others ESPNIan Eagle Laughs At His Son's Notorious B.I.G.