JUST A BUNCH OF HOT AIR

Kenny Weiner, a self-described fourth-generation “lighter-than-air pilot,” surprised local students last week when he arrived at Lawn School with his hot-air balloon called Independence. “I took it to the school just as a treat for the kids,” he said. Weiner, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, grew up around balloons, and stores his aircraft in a trailer at his house. Because of the coronavirus, however, he has only been able to fly once in Rhode Island. He took off in Exeter. Weiner, in the basket, below with his crew, including James Rogers, from left, Jules Rogers, Simon Rogers, his wife, Hannah, and their children, Cora 7, and Evan, 12.