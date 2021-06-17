VGC’s Andy Robinson tells Zelda fans to “sit tight” regarding Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports

Like the look of what Nintendo showed? Let us know below. To be honest, I was disappointed by what they showed in this trailer :x I was hoping that we'd see something more exciting, like playable Zelda or co-op (seems like it won't happen, but it would be a delight to see later on), and I was hoping that the world would change more than it has, the bits of gameplay they showed where it seemed like Link was on the ground looked very similar to Breath of the Wild's world. Having new areas to explore up above is nice, but it falls short of what I personally expected. Still, I'll hold off and hope I see something that interests me more later this year or sometime next year. I'm sure it'll be another great game, especially for those that loved BotW but so far, nothing that really excites me.