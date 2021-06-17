VGC’s Andy Robinson tells Zelda fans to “sit tight” regarding Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports
The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Anouma mentioned during the Nintendo E3 2021 presentation that besides the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, and the Hyrule Warriors Expansion Pass content, the company doesn’t “have any campaigns or other Nintendo Switch games planned” for The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary. Previously Video Games Chronicle editor Andy Robinson and other insiders noted that the Kyoto-based company were planning to port the Wii U editions of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD to the Switch, but sadly they weren’t mentioned during the presentation. Mr. Robinson appears to be confident that the games are coming to Switch at some point and says that Zelda fans should “sit tight.”mynintendonews.com