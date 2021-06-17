Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Global Landscapes Forum receives 2021 Land for Life Award Special Mention

globallandscapesforum.org
 9 days ago

Bonn, Germany (17 June 2021) – The Global Landscapes Forum has been awarded a Special Mention of the 2021 Land for Life Award by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) for its efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive landscapes. The Special Mention is a recognition by Ibrahim Thiaw,...

www.globallandscapesforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Degradation#Land Restoration#Biodiversity#Africa#Unep#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Agriculturesouthasiamonitor.org

Restore land to help deal with global climate crises; Indian forestry project gets Land for Life award

World leaders are rallying support for a coordinated and coherent approach to reverse the loss of healthy land in light of the role it can play in the global efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to deal with the crises of climate change and the loss of biological diversity. At a virtual High-level Forum hosted Thursday, 17 June, by President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica, high-ranking government and UN officials reinforced the perspectives shared at the High-Level Dialogue convened by the presidency of the UN General Assembly three days earlier.
Medical & Biotechnewagebd.net

Praava Health awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Brick-and-click healthcare venture Praava Health was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Technology Pioneers’ for its contributions to healthcare innovation in Bangladesh. Praava is a patient-driven company disrupting the standard for healthcare for Bangladeshi citizens. Tripling growth every year since launching in 2018, and...
Relationshipsthevibes.com

PYDC champions future leaders with inaugural global forum

GEORGE TOWN – Penang Youth Development Corporation (PYDC) is setting the stage for youths to present their research findings on an international platform in the inaugural launch of the Penang International Youth Conference 2021 (IYC). Despite the pandemic, Penang youth exco Soon Lip Chee is eager to ensure those in...
Worldnorthafricapost.com

Global Capital Bonds Awards 2021: Morocco Receives Three Prizes

Morocco received three prizes in the “Global Capital Bonds Awards 2021”, the Ministry of Economy & Finance announced on Friday. Morocco was thus ranked as the best issuer of international bonds in Africa; the 2nd best issuer in the category “Emerging Markets”; and the best manager of the international financial market in the African region, said the ministry in a statement.
Worldunesco.org

From recovery to accelerating SDG 4 progress: 2021 Global Education Meeting - Ministerial Segment

The Global Education Meeting’s Ministerial Segment will be held on 13 July at the margins of the 2021 High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development. With the SDG-Education 2030 agenda’s midpoint in sight, countries and the international community face the pressing need to transform ways of working at global level. It is critical to create an enabling environment to accelerate progress towards SDG 4; leveraging partnerships, innovations, and lessons learned from the COVID-19 response.
Africacgiar.org

Global Landscapes Forum Africa: Restoring Africa’s drylands needs a localized, integrated approach, say experts at the conference

At the recent GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands Conference, thousands of restoration practitioners, scientists, activists, policymakers and others discussed ideas to provide evidence and guidance for restoring the drylands as a precursor to the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021 to 2030). Africa’s drylands, which form almost...
Africaapanews.net

Fouta Djallon: Saving West Africa's depleting biodiversity

The overexploitation of the resources of the Fouta Djallon highlands in Guinea threatens the biodiversity of the area and endangers the survival of several major West African rivers that originate there. The degradation of the Fouta Djallon Massif ecosystem (MFD/Guinea) is a concern for African authorities. Over the last few...
AgricultureNewswise

Russian Forests Are Crucial To Global Climate Mitigation

Newswise — Russia is the world’s largest forest country. Being home to more than a fifth of forests globally, the country’s forests and forestry have enormous potential to contribute to making a global impact in terms of climate mitigation. A new study by IIASA researchers, Russian experts, and other international colleagues have produced new estimates of biomass contained in Russian forests, confirming a substantial increase over the last few decades.
EnvironmentTimes of Central Asia

Green Climate Fund helps strengthen climate resilience in Central Asia

TASHKENT (TCA) — The World Bank, as an accredited entity for the Green Climate Fund (GCF), on June 24 approved additional financing totaling $19 million for the Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Program for Aral Sea Basin (CAMP4ASB) project, the first to be funded by GCF in Central Asia. Implemented by...
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Senior Natural Resources Management Specialist

Andrea Kutter, a Geographer by training, has worked at the World Bank for the past 18 years. She is a Senior Natural Resources Management Specialist in the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice (GP) and has been working for the past 4 years in the South Asia region on sustainable forest landscape management in Nepal and Bhutan.
Energy Industrystartupnchill.com

Energy X presents vision for the energy market on KGID (Korea Green Innovation Days) with World Bank

Last week, Sean Park, CEO of Energy X, presented the future platform technology for clean disruption at the ‘7th Korea Green Innovation Days (KGID)’ event hosted by the World Bank’s Korea Green Growth Trust Fund and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Since 2014, KGID has invited hundreds of experts from the World Bank and other major intergovernmental organizations to…
Worldnewagebd.net

PM for global cooperation to mitigate water-related disasters

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday stressed the need for creating stronger and inclusive international cooperation to mitigate water-related disasters for a resilient and sustainable post Covid world. ‘Growing scarcity of clean drinking water, outbreak of diseases like cholera, typhoid etc. reminds us of crucial need of water for peace...
Economymanagingip.com

Life Sciences Forum 2021

Drawing on almost 30 years of cutting-edge editorial insight and research, the MIP Life Sciences Forum returns as a virtual event brought to you over two days of interactive, high level discussions. The programme is designed to offer practical coverage on developments and challenges affecting the life sciences industry to...
EconomyCornell University

Kaushik Basu receives Humboldt Research Award

Kaushik Basu, professor of economics and the Carl Marks professor of International Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences and SC Johnson College of Business, has received the 2021 Humboldt Research Award for economics. Sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation based in Bonn, Germany, the Humboldt Research Award...
Industryfao.org

FAO report maps insights from and threats to Indigenous Peoples’ food systems

Collaborative study looks at eight Indigenous Peoples’ food systems in Amazon, Sahel, Himalayas, Pacific Islands and Arctic, documenting unique capacity to conserve biodiversity and foster resilient food security and calls for recognizing land rights, and traditional practices. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), together with the...
ScienceNature.com

Global land cover trajectories and transitions

Global land cover (LC) changes threaten sustainability and yet we lack a comprehensive understanding of the gains and losses of LC types, including the magnitudes, locations and timings of transitions. We used a novel, fine-resolution and temporally consistent satellite-derived dataset covering the entire Earth annually from 1992 to 2018 to quantify LC changes across a range of scales. At global and continental scales, the observed trajectories of change for most LC types were fairly smooth and consistent in direction through time. We show these observed trajectories in the context of error margins produced by extrapolating previously published accuracy metrics associated with the LC dataset. For many LC classes the observed changes were found to be within the error margins. However, an important exception was the increase in urban land, which was consistently larger than the error margins, and for which the LC transition was unidirectional. An advantage of analysing the global, fine spatial resolution LC time-series dataset is the ability to identify where and when LC changes have taken place on the Earth. We present LC change maps and trajectories that identify locations with high dynamism, and which pose significant sustainability challenges. We focused on forest loss and urban growth at the national scale, identifying the top 10 countries with the largest percentages of forest loss and urban growth globally. Crucially, we found that most of these ‘worst-case’ countries have stabilized their forest losses, although urban expansion was monotonic in all cases. These findings provide crucial information to support progress towards the UN’s SDGs.