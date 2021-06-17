Comic Book Fanatic Builds a Real-Life Captain America Shield That Actually Bounces Back
In the comic books, vibranium absorbs the energy transferred to Captain America’s shield, yet still allows the shield to transfer its energy out, redirecting it with little loss. However, this material does not exist in real-life, so one comic book fanatic had to get creative to build a real-life version that actually bounces. To start, the shield itself is made of carbon fiber with a fiberglass ring to provide bounce while keeping maximum strength. Read more for a video and a few bonuses.www.techeblog.com