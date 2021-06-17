Comic Book Fanatic Builds a Real-Life Captain America Shield That Actually Bounces Back

The Loki premiere gave Marvel fans a lot to ponder, as it introduced the concept of the Sacred Timeline and threw into question how much free will the characters have and how much is predetermined by fate. For instance, the Avengers’ Time Heist in Endgame is said to have been pre-destined, but Loki making off with the Space Stone apparently wasn’t. What fans are curious about, then, is whether Captain America’s own personal time trip was supposed to happen, too.