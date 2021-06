As their tepid but ultimately triumphant Euro 2020 group stage comes to a close, it is worth stopping for a moment and remembering how England got to this tournament. The world was a very different place in 2019 and the qualification campaign, contained between late March and mid-November, saw a very different England. Take a look at the “goals for” column, to start with. The 37 goals that Gareth Southgate’s side scored during qualifying was second only to Belgium’s 40, but the No 1-ranked international side in the world were in a six-team group and therefore played two games...