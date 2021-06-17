Two Warsaw Residents Injured in Benton County Crash

A Versailles man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Harley Davidson Iron 883, driven by 56-year-old Samuel D. Schreck of Versailles, was on Route E, north of Hazel Dell Road at 1:13 p.m., when the motorcycle spooked the horse pulling a westbound buggy driven by 27-year-old Eric J. Nolt of Latham. The horse pulled the buggy into the northbound lane ahead of the Harley. The motorcycle struck the horse and Schreck was ejected.