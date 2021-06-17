Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Two Warsaw Residents Injured in Benton County Crash

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Warsaw residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warsaw, was on Lost Valley Road, just west of Twin Hills Road at 6:10 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 37-year-old Jeffrey M. Pearson of Warsaw.

ksisradio.com
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Benton County, MO
Accidents
Benton County, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw, MO
Accidents
Warsaw, MO
Traffic
Warsaw, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clark Woman Killed in Boone County Crash

A Clark woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 20003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 88-year-old Betty J. Smith of Clark, Mo., attempted to cross the southbound lanes of US 63 at Route CC at 11:30 a.m., and pulled into the path of a southbound 1995 Kenworth W900.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Holden Teens Injured When Jeep Overturns

Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Jeep, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was on Missouri 58, at SW 1451 Road (West of Holden) at 5:50 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, and ejecting a 17-year-old female occupant from Holden.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Woman Injured After Hyundai Strikes Tree

A Versailles woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Hyundai Azera, driven by 28-year-old Hailee J. Fretueg, of Versailles, was on Route TT, one mile north of Missouri 5 at 7:18 p.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 25, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers spoke with an employee of Wal Mart in the Police Department lobby. The employee stated a subject who was trespassed from the store had been in the store earlier in the day. The suspect was identified, but not located. Charges of Trespassing are being requested.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested

Early Thursday morning, Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of West 32nd Street and Erika Avenue for no registration displayed. Upon contact with the driver, he refused to get out of the vehicle and fled from the stop. The vehicle was not pursued by Officers.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in Rear-End Collision

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a rear-end collision that occurred Monday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Toyota Sequoia, driven by 18-year-old Audrey A. Ferrell of Topeka Kansas, was on Missouri 7 at Cold Springs Avenue at 3:50 p.m., when she slowed for traffic congestion and was struck from the rear by a southbound 2002 Lincoln LS, driven by a 16-year-old female from Warsaw.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Christopher M. Rucker of Knob Noster at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding. Rucker was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 56-year-old...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Hurls Hammer at Police Officers

On Tuesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the area of West 5th Street and South Grand Avenue for a female screaming. After an investigation, the female was located in the 500 block of South Grand Avenue. She was intoxicated and it was determined that her screaming was not due to an assault or crime against her.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

DOC Escapee May Have Stolen State Truck

UPDATE: From Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders: "Not to cause greater alarm, but we just took a walk-in report of a stolen firearm left in a vehicle overnight in Hunters Ridge. We cannot discount that our escapee is now armed. It is a Bond Arms Rowdy .45-.410 over under handgun. Stay alert. He’s likely not in Pettis, but we will continue vigilance."
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash With Horse

A Versailles man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Harley Davidson Iron 883, driven by 56-year-old Samuel D. Schreck of Versailles, was on Route E, north of Hazel Dell Road at 1:13 p.m., when the motorcycle spooked the horse pulling a westbound buggy driven by 27-year-old Eric J. Nolt of Latham. The horse pulled the buggy into the northbound lane ahead of the Harley. The motorcycle struck the horse and Schreck was ejected.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in JoCo Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2012 Kia, driven by 23-year-old Kirsten C. Christensen of Sedalia, was on Highway 50 at NE 501 Road at 7:20 p.m. when she struck the rear of an eastbound 2008 Lincoln, driven by 80-year-old Richard D. Orr of Warrensburg.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Driver Exam Stations Closed July 5

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the July Fourth holiday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in...
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 21, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, June 21 at 3:15 a.m., The Pettis County K9 Unit was patrolling the area of Highway B and Clare Lane, a subject with an active Pettis County warrant was observed. Nikolay Boyko was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Couple Injured in JoCo Accident

Two Warsaw residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 79-year-old Paul L. Alewine of Warsaw, attempted to cross US 50, 1,029 feet west of Route D, at 9:52 p.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2010 Buick Enclave, driven by 49-year-old Byekwaso L. Gilbert of Kansas City. The Buick struck the side of the Hyundai.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Third & Hancock Closed Tuesday

The intersection of East 3rd and South Hancock will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, to allow for water main replacement. Travelers will want to plan an alternate route to avoid delays, according to the City of Sedalia.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Woman Drowned in Big River at State Park

Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman has drowned in Big River at a state park in Washington County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when 67-year-old Monica Boyer was wading in the river near the Washington State Park boat access. Investigators believe Boyer waded into...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Gun-waving Couple Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors

A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. The couple...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Erratic Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police

Sedalia Police responded to the area of Wilkerson and South Harrison Avenue for a report of a traffic complaint Saturday morning. A subject was reportedly driving backwards over curbs and through yards. Contact was made with the driver. After an investigation, it was determined that he was intoxicated. James Junior...