Russell Henley is right where he’s been after each of the first three days in the 121st U.S. Open, on top of the leaderboard. The 32-year-old Henley (pictured), who has been tied for the lead after each round, sank a 10-foot par putt on the final hole to cap an even-par 71 and is tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada heading to the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.