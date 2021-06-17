This James Baldwin interview was buried 40 years ago and his words are still stunningly relevant

“TV moves at the speed of light,” reveals “Girls5eva” choreographer James Aslop. For our recent webchat, she adds, “For a two-and-a-half minute performance we would get 45 minutes of rehearsal. That is not enough time! So the actors would come in after shooting and if they had time in between takes. I would be waiting in the rehearsal room. I would hit them one at a time, two at a time, three at a time or rarely I would get all four at a time. It was frantic, but I love that because of the energy. They were so laser focused and really honed in on the choreography. I also tried to make it fun for them. I didn’t want them to be stressed out. It could be their escape for 45 minutes while they were working. It was chaotic and frantic but fun. We had a blast in each rehearsal.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.