This James Baldwin interview was buried 40 years ago and his words are still stunningly relevant

Upworthy
Upworthy
 9 days ago
James Baldwin was a brilliant writer and the clarity with which he cut through the clutter, often disturbed the power factions of society. In 1979, ABC conducted an interview with the writer and civil rights movement activist but decided against airing the interview. Baldwin's strong words about White fragility appear to have been the reason for the interview being buried. Baldwin's words called out the systemic racism that White people continued to ignore and his message is more relevant than ever, in the wake of a tumultuous year that has seen Black Lives Matter protests break out in every state across the country. After more than 40 years, the interview was uploaded earlier this month, and sharp criticism on White fragility still rings true today.

Books & LiteratureEsquire

Watch a Never-Before-Aired James Baldwin Interview From 1979

In 1979, up-and-coming television producer Joseph Lovett scored the opportunity of a lifetime. Just a few months into his stint at 20/20, ABC’s upstart television news magazine, Lovett was assigned a profile of James Baldwin, pegged to the publication of Baldwin’s nineteenth novel, Just Above My Head. Lovett was “beyond thrilled” to tell the titanic American writer’s story—but it’s taken until 2021 for that interview to see the light of day. Buried by ABC at the time, the segment has resurfaced over four decades later, revealing a unique glimpse into Baldwin’s private life—as well as his resounding criticism about white fragility, as blisteringly relevant today as it was in 1979.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

The 44 Percent: new Baldwin interview, climate gentrification and Trick Daddy

There’s something about James Baldwin’s prescience that has always stuck with me. I can still remember the first time I cracked open “The Fire Next Time,” curled up poolside in a plastic chaise lounge at a New Orleans hotel, hanging on every word and repeatedly checking the year of publication because there was no way Baldwin could have written it in 1963. His critiques of America seemed just too relevant during those mid-August 2017 nights. I sat there speechless, totally in shock that his words still resonated, especially in the days following Charlottesville’s violent Unite the Right rally.
Selma, ALJSTOR Daily

James Baldwin and the FBI

When author James Baldwin and his brother David arrived at the Selma, Alabama, airport in 1963 to support a voter registration drive for Black voters, someone was there to see them land. Baldwin and the event had gained the notice of the FBI. And as author James Campbell explains, the federal agency knew about the Baldwins’s plans and followed them throughout their time in Selma.
Austin, TXourcommunitynow.com

In Austin, discussing Baldwin's ongoing influence

James Baldwin was center stage on June 15 at Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin during an event hosted by Oak Park Festival Theatre, along with several other organizations from Oak Park and the West Side. Eddie Glaude, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the...
Pittsburgh, PA4barsrest.com

4BR Tuesday Interview with James Gourlay

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest. We've made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Pittsburgh where we are joined by tuba virtuoso and Director of Music of River City Brass Band, James Gourlay. It follows the news that he is settling ever deeper roots in Pennsylvania with...
