Family Relationships

Meet the 20-year-old mom who beat the odds and graduated high school with a two-year-old

Upworthy
Upworthy
 9 days ago
Odalis Contreras, aged 18, first discovered she was pregnant when she was a sophomore in high school. At the time, her worst fear was becoming another statistic. Most teen moms do not complete their education, drastically affecting their children's ability to access education. Now a mother to a beautiful two-year-old son Angel, Contreras has beaten the odds. She graduated from Arizona State University Prep digital this spring, alongside her toddler. The teen mom attended an in-person ceremony with her family late last month. She now plans to attend community college before transferring to Arizona State in order to complete her undergraduate degree, Good Morning America reports.

scoop.upworthy.com
