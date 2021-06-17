Meet the 20-year-old mom who beat the odds and graduated high school with a two-year-old

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, 72-year-old Elena Shuldiner was inspired to go back to school and finish getting her degree after waiting 50 years. A resident of Corona, Shuldiner said she always knew that she wanted to go back to school, but the time was never right. She had previously completed 45 credits toward her degree 50 years ago, but she dropped out due to personal reasons. “I was the only one in my family without a college education, and I just kept putting off going back to school,” she said. Shuldiner realized that because of the pandemic, she would have plenty of time on her hands and she would finally be able to reach her goal of graduating from college. She began researching different schools and decided to attend the University of Phoenix online and pursue a.