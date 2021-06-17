Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Review

The cyberpunk-inspired point-and-click adventure, Encodya, is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PC. Check out the launch trailer for a look at the characters, the world, and more. Encodya follows the story of an orphan girl in Neo-Berlin left to the "wolves," aka, a merciless, angry, and miserable society held under the clutches of tyrannical corporations in a grimly futuristic 2062. All hope is not lost, however, as little nine-year-old Tina has the company of a massive mechanical brute: a robotic friend called SAM-53. Together, the two must undertake a critical mission to save the world as they know it.
