CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Review

IGN
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleReviewed on PC by Tristan Ogilvie. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. "Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Sniper Game

Sign In to follow. Follow Sniper Game, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 APK Download Latest Version For Android

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 APK Download Latest Version For Android. Sniper Ghost Warrior 2, Free Download Game Setup in One Link Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – A tactical shooter videogame. Sniper Ghost Warrior II Overview. City Interactive published this game. This game features high-quality sound and graphic effects. This is...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

You Can Report Stalkers And Stream-Snipers In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will have an in-game reporting tool just as its predecessors but with a few new reasons to report players. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal revealed all of the options (and descriptions) supported by the new Battlefield 2042 in-game reporting tool, or at least supported by its beta client but which should probably remain the same in the final version.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6 Best Sniper: How to Get the MBP .50 Sniper Rifle

The amount of weapon variation in Far Cry 6 has never been short of phenomenal. Not even just the sixth entry, but the entire series in general, has always brought all manner of firearms to the open-world themed table. From bows and assault rifles to now vinyl firing launchers blasting out music, a classy amount of style goes hand in hand with whatever firearm you choose to wield. For this article, we’re going to be looking into the MBP.50 sniper rifle, the benefits it brings and ultimately the best/easiest method to add it to your evergrowing arsenal of Guerilla weaponry.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper#Ghost#Xbox Series X#Xbox One
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

This page of the IGN Call of Duty Vanguard wiki guide and walkthrough contains step-by-step instructions on how to beat the first mission; Phoenix. For more, be sure to check out our full Walkthrough. NOTE: Unlike many previous Call of Duty games, Vanguard has no collectibles or intel in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Evercade VS Review

The Evercade VS is a sleek little console that perfectly encapsulates its retro aesthetic – from its white, red, and grey colorway to the top-loading cartridge flap reminiscent of some VHS players and old consoles. Yet, it’s not stuck in its old ways. Instead, it provides a modern experience that pays homage to decades of retro gaming, while making it accessible to more than just hobbyists.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Inscryption Video Review

Inscryption reviewed by Tom Marks on PC. This horror-themed card game might look like a Slay the Spire-style roguelike at first glance, but as with the developer Daniel Mullins Games' Pony Island, there's a lot more than to it than meets the eye.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dark Side Power Moons

On this page you will find the guide for all Dark Side Power Moons Power Moons, with the locations and positions of every Power Moon that you can find in this region. Power Moons are collectible objects that are needed to power up the Odyssey to travel to new destinations. Upon completing the main story, gaining additional Power Moons will allow you to unlock new Kingdoms and Costumes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Official Free Weekend Trailer

November 4 to 7 marks Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint free weekend. Players can check out the game for free on all platforms and can access the new Operation Motherland title update. Regain control of the island by joining the Ghosts on Auroa and fighting the Wolves' special forces. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier - Official Opening Cinematic

Square Enix has revealed the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier opening cinematic. Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is a mobile battle royale that borrows RPG elements from the Final Fantasy series. Set before the events of Final Fantasy 7, in Midgar, the upcoming mobile game encourages players to use their special abilities, weapons, and spells as they join Shinra's elite soldier unit. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier releases worldwide on November 17, 2021 on iOS via the App Store and Android via the Google Play Store. It's available to pre-register now, and will be free with in-app purchases.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring: Collector's Edition Reveal Trailer

Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN UK Podcast 617: Call of Duty: Horizon 5

Cardy reviewed Call of Duty: Vanguard's campaign so tells you all about its hits and misses. Matt and Dale join him to wax lyrical about the pure joy of Forza Horizon 5 and where the fun can be found in Riders Republic once you've broken through the wall of shack daddies and their triple shroom burgers. Matt also gives his verdict on Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho before a Mass Effect Endless Search quiz. Stay tuned until the end for some spoiler-filled Guardians of the Galaxy chat too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find the Jetpack

Throughout Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, CJ will be able to get his hands on an array of high-tech equipment. One of the most unique additions to his arsenal comes after an action-packed visit to Area 69 during a mission for The Truth, with the protagonist finding himself in possession of a jetpack.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review Part 3: Mass Effect 3

Having finished Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition, it’s hard to fathom why this excellent action role-playing game was quite so controversial when it came out in 2012. Granted, the endings were revised to be both clearer and a bit more nuanced since – and they still aren’t all that good. But the bulk of its 50+ hours are the same, and on the whole it’s as much of a gut-punching, head-scratching continuation of the trilogy as ever. Is it the best Mass Effect? No, not quite – as I said the first time I played it, Mass Effect has followed the same pattern as Star Wars: the original trilogy’s second episode was the high point and the third. While still very strong and visually impressive, didn’t quite stack up (and everything after was questionable at best). Its final moments may not quite stick the landing, but just about everything up to that point is stellar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy - Launch Trailer

Universal Century 0079: Flowers bloom even in the flames of war. Check out the launch trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy for a look at the characters and more. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy tells an original story surrounding the "Noisy Fairy" - a secret unit led by Alma and under the direct control of Kycilia of the Principality of Zeon. During the "One Year War," the unit struggles to break through into the continent of North America which is where the game's story picks up. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy is a tale of unbreakable bonds formed in the midst of the brutality of war. Volume 1 of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Volume 2 and Volume 3 of the all-new Gundam arc arrive on November 19th and December 3rd, Respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Encodya - Consoles Release Trailer

The cyberpunk-inspired point-and-click adventure, Encodya, is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PC. Check out the launch trailer for a look at the characters, the world, and more. Encodya follows the story of an orphan girl in Neo-Berlin left to the "wolves," aka, a merciless, angry, and miserable society held under the clutches of tyrannical corporations in a grimly futuristic 2062. All hope is not lost, however, as little nine-year-old Tina has the company of a massive mechanical brute: a robotic friend called SAM-53. Together, the two must undertake a critical mission to save the world as they know it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 650: PS3, Wii Turn 15 - Remembering the Launches

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark "I Don't Know What a Sequel Is" Medina -- are looking back on the launches of the PS3 and Nintendo Wii. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy