Save 70% on the NordPass password manager with this pre-Prime Day deal
We all know that reusing the same username and password for every website is a huge no-no but it can be really hard to think of varied, secure passwords and even harder to actually remember them. That's where a decent password manager comes in handy. Using one can help generate secure passwords for you and store them safely so you don't have to remember them or, worse, write them down on a sticky note by your computer.www.androidcentral.com