Due to their penchant for selecting silhouettes leaning towards obscurity on the spectrum oof modern relevance, Supreme’s recent run of Nike collaborations haven’t quite lived up to the extremes of hype like their past projects have managed to achieve. Things are about to change, however, as we get a first look at an apparent sample of a Supreme x Nike Dunk High. While the street/fashion label has essentially established itself among the elite when it comes to SB Dunk co-op designs, they’ve actually never released a Dunk to the public. There was an unreleased Dunk that surfaced back in 2017 that was rumored to be made for Supreme employees.