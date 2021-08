Spain and Argentina are fighting for control of Group C at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, and the two teams will meet on the pitch on Wednesday. Spain leads all teams in the group with four points and has yet to concede a goal. Its defense remains stout after the 2020 European Championships, but goals are scarce. Argentina, who enters Wednesday's clash with three points, will look to take on the favorite to surge to the top of Group C.