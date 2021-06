Thailand announced its plans to fully reopen to vaccinated visitors from abroad by mid-October this year. "I know this decision comes with some risk because, when we open the country, there will be an increase in infections, no matter how good our precautions," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press (AP). "But I think when we take into consideration the economic needs of the people, the time has come for us to take that calculated risk."