AT&T Cybersecurity Delivers New Managed SASE Solution To Drive Innovation And Transform User Experiences At The Edge

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks Delivers Comprehensive, Converged Network And Security management. What’s the news? AT&T* is delivering a new, global managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks is an integrated solution that brings together software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, security capabilities and fiber-based network connectivity. The comprehensive solution, with expertise in design configuration, deployment, and 24/7 management from a single provider, helps enterprises and state and local governments to modernize their networks, provide robust security, and improve user experience and visibility.

