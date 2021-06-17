Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Templum Announces Strategic Investment And Partnership Led By WestCap Group

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew investment accelerates growth of Templum’s leading alternative asset trading solutions. Templum, Inc. a provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities, announced it has closed a strategic financing round led by WestCap. The partnership enables Templum to expand on marketplace services for its growing list of global clientele and enhance liquidity for institutional and retail investors across the ecosystem. Templum and its wholly owned broker dealer subsidiary, Templum Markets LLC, deliver transparency and liquidity to investors and marketplaces with its frictionless, end-to-end white-label trading technology products, using its proprietary Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) and brokerage solutions.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Alternative Investment#Investment Strategy#Real Assets#Templum Inc#Westcap#Templum Markets Llc#Ats#Airbnb#Blackstone#Board Of Directors#Ipreo#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Cision PR Newswire and DFIN Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide SEC-Compliant Disclosure and Filing

Industry leaders align to provide content delivery and regulatory filing submission options to the investment community. Cision PR Newswire and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc., announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver press release distribution and regulatory filing submissions to the investment community that meet SEC disclosure and compliance requirements.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space. The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal...
Businessgreensheet.com

CheckAlt, CUSO form strategic partnership

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) JUNE 24, 2021--CheckAlt, the leading independent provider of payment and item processing solutions for credit unions and banks in the U.S., has formed a strategic alliance with credit union service organization (CUSO) and core provider CU Prodigy to support digital transformation at credit unions, specifically with loan payment processing services.
Economycommercialsearch.com

BentallGreenOak Invests $475M in Partnership With Xebec

The companies will focus on industrial assets and have already acquired five fully leased properties in Southern California. BentallGreenOak continues expanding its U.S. logistics holdings by committing $475 million of equity in an industrial and logistics real estate partnership with Xebec, a privately held Dallas-based real estate development and investment management platform.
Economyai-cio.com

NY Pension Giant Earmarks $3 Billion for Multi-Asset Strategic Deals

The $254.8 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund invested more than $4 billion with external managers in April, $3 billion of which was allocated to multi-asset strategic partnerships alone. In a new strategy for the pension fund, it allocated $1 billion each to Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Schroder Investment...
Economyefinancialcareers.co.uk

Primary Fund Investments - Private Equity

We are working with an expanding private markets investor, looking to hire an Associate into their London team. Successful candidates will work across Private Equity fund investments, focusing on fund managers across Europe. Job Responsibilities:. Support investment process - sourcing, screening, due diligence and execution of investments into PE funds.
Irvine, CAttownmedia.com

ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs and TMX Group joined to celebrate the launch of BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and open the market, including Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, Ross Kappele, Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group. ZACE is the newest actively managed strategy introduced by BMO ETFs and the first ETF series by Mr. Belski.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Citigroup launches a digital asset unit within its wealth management division

Wall Street giant Citigroup has officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. The firm announced Thursday morning the new group, dubbed Digital Assets Group, which will sit within its wealth management division, Citi Global Wealth Investments, according to the memo.
Economyprivateequitywire.co.uk

AVCA and APO Group partner to drive strategic trade and investments across Africa

The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) (www.AVCA-africa.org), the pan-African industry body which promotes and enables private investment in Africa, is partnering with APO Group, a leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. The collaboration is aimed at driving trade and investment across Africa. Over the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Luxury Network UAE And The Ascendant Group Combine Exclusive Clientele & Private Membership Models To Launch Global, Strategic Partnership To Help Executives & Companies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascendant Group, an award-winning CEO branding firm, and The Luxury Network UAE, a private membership club established in luxury capitals and countries around the world, announced today a long-term, global strategic partnership that combines industry-leading Human-2-Human marketing expertise with The Luxury Network UAE's model to help luxury brands achieve extraordinary business results, outperform their competition, and redefine their respective industries.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Heidelberg Instruments Announces Significant Partnership with Large Asia Based Photomask Production Group

HEIDELBERG, Germany (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Heidelberg Instruments, a leading laser lithography and nanofabrication equipment manufacturer, today announced the biggest single order in its history. This purchase, by a key photomask production group in Asia, includes two systems: a VPG+1400 for producing display photomasks and an ULTRA200 for semiconductor photomask applications. The order is valued between USD 6-10 Million.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Univerus announces strategic partnership with TerraSpatial Technologies, an integrated suite of utility plant management solutions

Univerus Inc. proudly announces its partnership with Oregon based TerraSpatial Technologies. The leading-edge functionality offered in TerraSpatial’s product will now be available in Univerus’ trailblazing omni-purpose user-interface, Unity. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. In response to the rapid adoption of technology within the utilities industry, the two teams...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 96.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268,815 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessmarinelink.com

Brunswick to Acquire Navico for $1B

Brunswick Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navico for $1.05 billion, bringing to Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) well-known marine electronics brands such as Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP. "The acquisition of Navico and its award-winning brands will immediately accelerate Brunswick’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy,...
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

Foxconn and Gogoro Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Expansion of Gogoro’s Battery Swapping System and Smartscooters

Foxconn and Gogoro will begin collaborating on multiple projects including smart batteries, vehicle engineering and manufacturing. By integrating Foxconn’s strong manufacturing, global capabilities and top quality, Gogoro will focus on its own product design, technology development, marketing and branding, expanded distribution and customer service channels. Foxconn and Gogoro have announced...