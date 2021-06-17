Templum Announces Strategic Investment And Partnership Led By WestCap Group

New investment accelerates growth of Templum’s leading alternative asset trading solutions. Templum, Inc. a provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities, announced it has closed a strategic financing round led by WestCap. The partnership enables Templum to expand on marketplace services for its growing list of global clientele and enhance liquidity for institutional and retail investors across the ecosystem. Templum and its wholly owned broker dealer subsidiary, Templum Markets LLC, deliver transparency and liquidity to investors and marketplaces with its frictionless, end-to-end white-label trading technology products, using its proprietary Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) and brokerage solutions.