asTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepairify, Inc(“asTech”), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook“), announced the acquisition of Mobile Tech RX (“Mobile Tech RX” or the “Company”). Mobile Tech RX is the industry leading automotive and collision reconditioning application with over 4,000 companies and approximately 6,000 active users that enables technicians to estimate, invoice, manage teams and collision workflow, process repair orders and capture data on-the-go through their mobile devices. Mobile Tech RX also provides instant damage pricing estimates using machine learning enabled AI and computer vision with dispatch functionality to their technicians across the country in their own marketplace. The Company represents the twelfth add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook’s 112th automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

aithority.com
