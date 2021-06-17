New V2 Communications Study Finds 67% Of Health Tech Reporters Are Focused on the Shift to Home-Based Care

The United States spends roughly $3.6 trillion on health care each year, equivalent to nearly 18 percent of the gross domestic product. However, the United States does no better in population health outcomes compared to other high-income countries that spend half as much money on health care. Thus, in recent years there has been a shift toward value-based health care, in which health care providers are paid based on the management and health outcomes of their patients, rather than the number of patients they see. Value-based health care could help stimulate better quality care for patients, saving individuals and the government more money in the long run.