New V2 Communications Study Finds 67% Of Health Tech Reporters Are Focused on the Shift to Home-Based Care

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and AI emerge as top technologies to cover among media influencers. V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, released its Healthcare Media Landscape Audit, a report uncovering the issues, trends, and companies that health tech journalists are most interested in covering in the aftermath of COVID-19. After surveying more than 20 health tech journalists across business and trade media between April-May 2021, V2 uncovered that while the coronavirus continues to consume reporters’ attention, journalists are eager to explore how health tech is influencing the future of healthcare post-pandemic.

aithority.com
