PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The world was watching when Christian Eriksen, 29, a Danish midfielder, suffered sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and collapsed on June 12th during Euro 2021—an international tournament of the Union of European Football Associations. Eriksen was resuscitated on the soccer field, thanks to immediate bystander CPR and defibrillation. He was then transported to a hospital and subsequently received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to protect him from future heart rhythm disturbances that can lead to SCA.