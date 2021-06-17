Cancel
London’s Inhabit Hotel, A Conscious Effort

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst a hospitality landscape where green credentials and social engagement have evolved into hollow buzzwords, London's Inhabit Hotel is emerging as a new benchmark for genuine commitment to environmental initiatives and community partnerships. Located in the Paddington area, the 88-room property lays real claim to being a beacon of its neighborhood. A tangible London sensibility goes hand-in-hand with a year-round lineup of activities, collaborations, and events that place an emphasis on both wellness and a wider wellness for the world. Recently awarded Green Key Certification—the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility across hotels—Inhabit Hotel continues to guide honest connections with local partners and a championing of circular economy principles. The result is a hotel that walks the walk and wears its credentials with pride.

www.hospitalitynet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Circular Economy#Inhabit Hotel#Green Key Certification
