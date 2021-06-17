London’s Inhabit Hotel, A Conscious Effort

Although not a reason in and of itself to fork out big money on dinner, in a market as volatile as London’s, there’s a certain auspice to a restaurant that has stood for generations. To do so, an establishment necessarily must eschew faddism in favour of a focus on the things that diners essentially want; good food, efficient service and an agreeable atmosphere. So for a restaurant to continue to thrive centuries after it opened its doors (see: Wilton’s), it’s safe to assume it’s delivering on at least two of those promises. This class of restaurant is rarely the most innovative, but in a Michelin star/Instagram fame-hungry world that continues to incubate gimmicks and reward fads, traditional English restaurants are often pleasingly immune to frivolity and can satisfy our palates in ways others often fail to.