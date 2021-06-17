Cancel
US out, Taliban ride on violence, situation critical in Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleMay 2021 was a bloody month in Afghanistan with the strife torn country getting more volatile and politically unstable. Taking advantage of the commencement of the final drawdown of the US-led international forces, the ultra-conservative Sunni Taliban have intensified its efforts to capture more areas with its ties with Al-Qaeda intact and the so-called Islamic State Khorasan Province acting in harmony with the Islamist forces.

MilitaryBirmingham Star

Afghan forces retake control of 6 districts from Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 25 (ANI): The Afghan security forces retook control of the six districts from the Taliban as fighting surged in the war-torn country. The districts include Andkhoi and Khan Chahar Bagh in Faryab, Khinjan and Doshi in Baghlan, and Ahmad Aba and Sayed Karam in Paktia, Tolo News reported.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout as Taliban gobbles more territory

President Biden vowed Friday that the US and Afghanistan would have a “sustained” partnership after American combat forces leave the country — but warned Kabul’s top two leaders that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future.”. Biden made the statements during a meeting at the White House with...
MilitaryThe Independent

Taliban fighters surrender weapons at Afghan government ceremony

Taliban fighters appear to surrender their weapons at a ceremony organised by Afghanistan’s government in the western city of Herat in this video by Euronews’ No Comment. Men are seen queueing up in front of tables, onto which they place AK-47 guns and other weapons as armed Afghan soldiers look on.
Militarydallassun.com

Uzbekistan forces back fleeing Afghan troops

For the second time in a matter of days, dozens of border troops and government-loyal militia in Afghanistan have resorted to seeking refuge in a neighboring nation to the north. This time, however, they were swiftly expelled. Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said 53 soldiers and militiamen on June 23 crossed with...
WorldCounter Punch

Civil War in Afghanistan Will Threaten Afghanistan, China and Pakistan

The United States, which has prosecuted a war against Afghanistan since October 2001, has promised to withdraw its combat troops by September 11, 2021. This war has failed to attain any of the gains that were promised after 20 years of fighting: neither has it resulted in the actual fragmentation of terrorist groups nor has it led to the destruction of the Taliban. The great suffering and great waste of social wealth caused due to the war will finally end with the Taliban’s return to power, and with terrorist groups, which are entrenched in parts of Central Asia, seizing this prospect to make a full return to Afghanistan.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Afghan leader to meet Biden as Taliban seize ground, and momentum amid U.S. withdrawal

Kabul — President Biden was to meet his Afghan counterpart, President Ashraf Ghani, at the White House on Friday to discuss the ongoing U.S. military withdrawal from his country. As CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports, the meeting will come with Ghani's government under severe pressure from a Taliban offensive, and amid rising concern for thousands of Afghan civilians who worked with the U.S. military during 20 years of war.
Worldgreekherald.com

Taliban Fighters Return To Central Asia's Borders

For any Central Asia governments that thought they had time to consider their policies toward Afghanistan while the last foreign troops are withdrawing from the country, the clock already seems to have run out. Few could have foreseen the rapid advances Taliban fighters have made in northern Afghanistan since the...
PoliticsAntiwar.com

The Taliban are Surprised at How Fast They’re Advancing in Afghanistan

As the US is pulling troops out of Afghanistan, the Taliban has been making major gains in its offensive against the Afghan government. A Taliban commander in Ghazni province told NBC News that he’s surprised at how successful the offensive has been and how quickly the Taliban is gaining territory.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Biden vows to back Afghan leaders as U.S. pullout accelerates

President Biden hosted Afghanistan‘s president and top peace negotiator at the White House Friday, vowing to maintain U.S. support for the embattled Kabul government even as the last American and NATO troops leave and fears mount of a major Taliban offensive. “The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States is...
WorldThe Long War Journal

Taliban’s deputy emir issues guidance for governance in newly seized territory

On June 24, the Taliban’s Voice of Jihad website released another message from Sirajuddin Haqqani, a close ally of al Qaeda who serves as the deputy emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Haqqani has repeatedly provided guidance to the group’s fighters, governors and judges throughout their latest offensive in Afghanistan. His latest message is addressed to the Taliban “military officials” overseeing the jihadists’ “continuous series of conquests.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out -Abdullah

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The head of Afghanistan’s peace council said on Friday that long-stalled talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned despite surging Taliban attacks, unless the insurgents themselves pull out. “I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut...
Militarynewscast-pratyaksha.com

Slaves of defeated masters cannot fight a war, Taliban commander warns Afghan government

Kabul – Taliban’s senior commander Mullah Misbah warned, ‘The proud United States felt that it would eradicate Taliban. But the Taliban defeated the United States and its affiliates. Slaves of defeated masters cannot fight against Taliban.’ Therefore, it is apparent that the Taliban is preparing for a strong offensive to take over Afghanistan. The intensity of the Taliban attacks has tremendously increased in the last few days, and the United States also has indicated slowing down the pace of military withdrawal. After the complete US military withdrawal, the Afghan forces will not be able to face the Taliban onslaught, even for five days.
Worldsanjosesun.com

130 Taliban terrorists surrender in western Afghanistan

Herat [Afghanistan], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 130 Taliban terrorists surrendered to the Afghan government in the western Afghan province of Herat on Thursday, a local government spokesperson confirmed. The former terrorists surrendered to the personnel of the Provincial Directorate of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

How the Afghanistan Withdrawal Costs the U.S. With China

Announcing the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan two months ago, President Joe Biden invoked the need to focus on Washington’s No. 1 foreign-policy priority: China. Ending the war would, the president argued, permit America to redirect its energies toward new, more pressing challenges, foremost among them “extreme” competition with an assertive Beijing. As a rising authoritarian superpower threatens to eclipse the United States technologically, militarily, and economically, the thinking goes, we can hardly afford to be tied down in an endless war.