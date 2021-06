The Seahawks wrapped up their three-day minicamp on Thursday, which also marks the end of their offseason workout program. Players won't be back on the field at the VMAC until training camp starts in late July, but as the team heads into the break, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is very excited about the work he saw this spring, and in particular with how much they got done this week because players showed up for minicamp exceeding his expectations when it came to conditioning.