When the 2020-21 season concluded, both sides of Milan found themselves celebrating returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2010-11 season. A decade of immense strife culminated in a first and second finish for the twin clubs at the most recent season’s end. Both clubs face a tumultuous offseason where one needs to prepare for the upcoming season after losing two influential players on free transfers. The other lost a coach, has a massive debt, and desperately needs to add funds while maintaining squad cohesion. Did the success in a Pandemic season leave both clubs behind the eight ball for the upcoming campaign, or will both return strong?