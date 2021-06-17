Cancel
Dove Creek, CO

Youth and Family Engagement Coordinator Position

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam UP AmeriCorps is looking for a half-time Youth and Family Engagement Coordinator to serve with three local Dove Creek organizations, starting in September 2021! This is a half-time national and community service position requiring, at a minimum, a total of 900 hours during the year (approximately 20 hours/week.) The position begins September 1, 2021 and ends August 31, 2022. Flexible hours are required, including occasional evening and weekend commitments. This coordinator position will serve with Students Tackling Unhealthy Decisions (STUD), Reaching Out to Community and Kids (ROCK), and the Dove's Nest.

