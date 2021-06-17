Money Is Not Neutral: On Nan Goldin’s Powerful Protest Against the Sacklers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. While art history and art criticism overlap as disciplines, we usually tend to think of the latter as writing the first draft of the former. This isn’t to say that art critics don’t write about history proper, only that they offer a look into issues being contested during a particular period—even if it those arguments are eventually deemed irrelevant in retrospect. It’s a truism that while artists are remembered, the critics who supported them are largely forgotten; at any rate, critics—if they’re not also artists, which can sometimes be the case—usually don’t have anything to show for their efforts that could be hung in a museum. But they do leave behind their writings, and in doing so, they offer a window into how the sausage of art-historical reputation gets made. What follows are seven examples of the form that do just that. (Prices and availability current at time of publication.)