Lessons in Teaching: When Your Student’s a Better Writer Than You Are

It’s mid-March, freezing and gray outside, and my contemporary novel writing students have just turned in their midterm papers. It’s my second year teaching this course at Yale, my alma mater, and I’m enjoying the semester far more than I thought I would. Even though we’ve been relegated to a Zoom classroom, which I teach from my office in New York City, and they join from either dorm rooms in New Haven or their homes across the country, I feel connected to this group. They are bright. They make interesting observations about the novels we read for craft and ask challenging questions. They show up to class and keep their cameras on the whole time. Expectations in an online classroom are low, but this crop of students makes me glad I signed on for another semester.