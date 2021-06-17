On a Non-Native English Speaker’s Creative Journey to Authenticity
As an undergraduate creative writing student, one piece of feedback kept appearing on the margin of my stories: awkward phrasing. Red markings littered my pages, arrows pointing every which way, words circled or crossed out, re-written passages squeezed between lines. As a result, I began to obsess over language. I read contemporary fiction by American-born writers, particularly those known for their stylistic prowess. I pilfered and repurposed any metaphor or descriptive passage I found appealing. I made and frequently updated lists of words to use in my stories. I carried a modern thesaurus and dictionary everywhere and actively avoided the kind of outdated language found in classic literature—you know, the one that had gotten me into writing in the first place.lithub.com