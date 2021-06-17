18 tips for a young conductor

“That for me is the worst four-letter word — ‘can’t,’” Marin Alsop says towards the end of “The Conductor,” having overcome it herself nearly two decades ago to lead the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when no other woman had been appointed to such a position anywhere else in the world. Purged from her own vocabulary, she still hears the word far too often from those she teaches and in Bernadette Wegenstein’s engaging profile of the music director, you’d think she might have enough drive to remove it from Merriam-Webster.