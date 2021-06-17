Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What We’re Getting Wrong About So-Called Internet Literature

By Shya Scanlon
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShya Scanlon on Oyler, Lockwood, Wilder, Boyle, and More. The term “Internet Literature” seems perfectly designed to divide us, but we’re getting it all wrong. In a somewhat recent tweet, novelist Christian TeBordo only half-jokingly suggested that “a true internet novel would be one in which most sentences don’t have a subject, there are at least a dozen typos per page, and the punctuation is ridiculous. also the characters would not behave remotely like humans.” By contrast, the late Tyrant Books publisher Giancarlo DiTrapano had an uncynical perspective on the influence of the Internet on literature—or the Internet as literature. In a 2013 interview with author Brad Listi, he described his fondness for Twitter as the ability to read “the thoughts closest to me that aren’t my own.”

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Lerner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyrant Books#Uncynical#Twitter#New Criticism#Mfa#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Entertainmentthecollegiatelive.com

“You’re Wrong About”: Revisiting Iconic Moments in Pop Culture

Hosted by journalists Sarah Marshall and Michael Hobbes, “You’re Wrong About” is a podcast that revisits major moments in popular culture history that were misrepresented by the media. Named one of Time Magazine’s Top 10 Podcasts of 2019, “You’re Wrong About” currently has over 100 episodes. These episodes discuss the...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Interview with an Indie Press: Archipelago Books

You can always tell an Archipelago book by its cover: their characteristically subtle, understated designs signal some of the most exciting new projects in translated contemporary literature. Stationed from their office in Brooklyn, New York, their staff works on publishing and promoting authors from around the world; their titles from the last few years range from the award-winning, French Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga to the Italian novelist Andrea Bajani and the celebrated Norwegian author Kjell Askildsen. Several members of their staff answered questions about working in the world of translation and their own translated favorites.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joan Silber on the Dangers of Parochialism

This week on The Maris Review, Joan Silber joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Secrets of Happiness, out now from Counterpoint. When I first started traveling in Asia, great distinctions were made between tourists and travelers. Travelers stayed longer and knew more. And now I think that’s not so crucial. I’m not writing a travel guide, so it’s not up to me to be complete about it. But you want some accuracy of observation, and for fiction you want some observation about what’s most important for them. After traveling all these years, I’m not an expert on Asia by any means, but I’m an enemy of what I’d call parochialism. Parochialism is the idea that the way you do it is the way it’s done. That’s very dangerous as a policy and as a human response to things.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Literary Quotes for Instagram Captions

If you’re an aspiring influencer or someone that carefully curates their social media presence, chances are good you’re in search of fresh ideas for your captions. If you’re feeling stuck, why not look to some of your favorite authors? After all, they’re famous for a reason. If you don’t want to do the digging yourself, I’ve got you covered with some of the best literary quotes for Instagram.
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

The best books you've never heard of: 'B-Side Books: Essays on Forgotten Favorites' edited by John Plotz

Just as “desert-island discs” are the can’t-live-without-’em records that you couldn’t actually listen to if marooned on an island without electricity, a “B-side book” is a nonsensical but diverting concept. The term B-side refers to the lesser-known songs on the flip side of singles released as 45-rpm records. Launched in 2017 by Public Books magazine, the ongoing essay series “B-Side Books” has set out to celebrate literature of “unsung, underrecognized genius.”
Books & LiteratureTaipei Times

Book review: Memoir of a driven autograph hunter

Adam Andrusier’s book puts a singular spin on the cult of celebrity and its allure for a suburban boy in the 1980s. The obsessiveness — the downright creepiness — of the collector is amusingly skewered in this memoir of rueful self-absorption. In the 1980s, long before selfies, autographs were the accepted means of stealing a celebrity’s soul and hunters seldom came more tenacious than young Adam Andrusier. A nice Jewish boy from Pinner, he first catches the scent of his habit on learning that his best friend’s neighbor is actor Ronnie Barker. Knocking at his door, they are answered by a lady who turns them away, though Adam spots the man himself in the hallway before the door closes: “He didn’t look famous at all.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Interview with a Journal: Boston Review

In this installment of Interview with a Journal, we sit down with the editorial staff at the Boston Review: Ivelisse Rodriguez (contributing arts editor), Ed Pavlić (contributing arts editor), and Adam McGee (arts editor). The Boston Review started in 1975 and was originally known as New Boston Review. The quarterly...
MoviesA.V. Club

Read This: What the nerf herders at Disney got so wrong about Star Wars

At its best, Star Wars is a world (or, more accurately, worlds) to get lost within—places and people with incomplete backstories, sci-fi saloons where every dented cantina cup tells a new tale... And it’s all peppered with some occasional, anachronistic laser-sword battles thrown in for good measure. At its worst, it’s Jar-Jar Binks, green screens, soulless IP cash-ins, and overused memes. Really, it shouldn’t be too hard to create the feelings often evoked in the former examples... and yet, here we are a few years later, still steaming over Rise of Skywalker.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jenny Lawson on Mental Health, Writer’s Block, and Her Unofficial Role as Den Mother of Misfits

The Author of Broken in Conversation With John Scalzi. Jenny Lawson and I met online years ago, so it’s only right and proper that this conversation happened over email, across a couple of months. Between when we started the conversation and when we ended it, I had the second season of Love, Death & Robots come out and Jenny stormed up the New York Times best seller list (again!) with her memoir, Broken (in the Best Possible Way). We were both having a lot going on, basically, and that’s where we started our chat.
MusicPosted by
WWD

Pride 2021: Culture Creators on the Best LGBTQ Books, Movies, Music and Art

This year for Pride Month, WWD spoke to several culture creators across different spaces about the LGBTQ art that has influenced them the most throughout their lives. Below, a selection of music, books, films and art to explore. Casey McQuiston’s Best LGBTQ Books:. 1. “The Stonewall Reader” edited by the...
MoviesSlate

In the Heights Gets What So Many Movies About Latinidad Miss

While In the Heights has been considered a step forward in representations of Latinx communities ever since its stage premiere in 2007, its main impact comes from the fact that it doesn’t push any one experience of the diaspora as the singular representation of Latinidad. Director Jon M. Chu’s (of Crazy Rich Asians) cinematic adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-Hamilton hit is no different in that regard. Like its stage forerunner, the film version of In the Heights necessarily divorces itself from the tired, U.S.-centric representations of Latinidad as a monolithic and static identity—proving itself a step forward in the politics of representation. As Mexican actress and In the Heights star Melissa Barrera said in an interview with Variety, much of the film deals with what she calls “the essence of Latinidad.”
LifestyleLiterary Hub

What The Endless Summer Gets Right—and Wrong—About African Surf Culture

I saw Teju Cole in a packed auditorium at the Directors Guild Theatre in Manhattan, in late October 2019. He had taken part in an evening conversation with fellow author Zadie Smith, talking through a number of ideas of public interest. The one that struck and stuck with me: you have the right to reimagine your own world through another individual’s narrative—in particular a photograph.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 books of everyday social anthropology

Defining what anthropology really is sometimes feels like chasing soap in the bath. We all know we are shaped by cultural patterns we inherit from our surroundings. But we rarely know what determines that “culture” or how to discuss cultural difference – least of all in a world where diversity issues now generate so much political heat. Just to add to the challenge, the branch of social science that studies human cultures, called social anthropology, has a contradictory past: although it champions diversity today, it has a racist, imperial past that modern anthropologists disown.
TV & Videosyou.co.uk

The Lightbox: What we’re talking about at YOU this week

Welcome to The Lightbox, your weekly roundup of what we’re talking about at YOU by our very own Editorial Assistant, Charlotte Vossen. This week, we’re watching The Bachelorette, treating ourselves to Malfy Gin x Pleesecakes and shopping the Havaianas by ZARA collection. Watch: The Bachelorette on Hayu. The Bachelorette is...
Behind Viral Videosdailytitan.com

Column: Tuffy's Book Nook reviews trendy TikTok books

The different sides of Tiktok are no joke. Whether students are drowning in a sea of Hogwarts memorabilia after landing on Harry Potter Tiktok or they’re obsessing over the Marvel Cinematic Universe after watching 500 edits of their favorite characters, it’s no secret that finding a side of Tiktok is an overwhelming and all consuming experience.
Books & Literaturewdet.org

Books to Add to Your Summer 2021 Reading List

Senior Editor of Shelf Awareness Jenny Brown offers reading recommendations for the summer season, plus more suggestions from local bookstores. These long summer days provide us with the perfect opportunity to dive into a new book. “[The Anthropocene Reviewed] explores how our lives could shift in an instance … He’s...