Lessons in Forgiveness and Intergenerational Feminism

By Veronica Esposito
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was young my mother rarely talked about her youth, but the things she did share were awful. It was a childhood filled with trauma, so much and so heinous that she would probably score a three or higher on the Adverse Childhood Experiences Quiz. For those are aren’t familiar, the ACEs Quiz distills the many awful things that can be done to a child into ten simple questions; through the immense efforts of Nadine Burke Harris, it has developed into one of the most powerful tools we have to determine how childhood adversity impacts adult health. My mother’s score of at least three ACEs would place her into the upper 25 percent of the population regarding childhood trauma. It would indicate an adulthood with challenges like anxiety, interpersonal difficulties, and reduced physical health—indeed, all things that I observed about her during my childhood, and things that were transmitted, intergenerationally, to her own children.

