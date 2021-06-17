White Fungus Editor Ron Hanson on Trusting the Reader

In this episode of A brush with..., Ben Luke talks to the British artist Julian Opie about his life and work by exploring his greatest cultural influences. Born in London in 1958, Opie graduated from Goldsmiths College in 1982 and quickly became associated with the New British Sculpture movement. From the 1980s into 1990s he transitioned from sculpture inspired by Pop art and minimalism into a simpler, graphic style, employed across a diverse range of media, from paintings to animation. He has increasingly made public works, which have appeared in cities and sculpture parks around the world.Though much of Opie’s work appears to be urban in nature, his work has also depicted everything from motorways and farmed fields to rivers and coastal scenes. He has also made numerous renowned portraits, including those of the Britpop band Blur, which appeared on the cover of their 2000 album The Best Of.